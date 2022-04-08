FW22 footwear trends: over the knee boots
During the fw22 runway season, many designers chose to show over the knee and thigh high boots to accessorize a variety of different silhouettes. Here are our top ten favorite versions.
Designer: Bottega Veneta
Boot style: A black intrecciato woven leather boot with a banana heel
and square toe
Styling: A mid-length fit-and-flare dress with a long fringed trim and a handheld bag in a large weave.
Designer: Coperni
Boot style: A pointed toe leather boot with a skinny metal heel and
diagonal zippers on the upper.
Styling: A sheer strapless chiffon mini dress with a matching train.
Designer: Courrèges
Boot style: A white leathr boot with a pointed toe and buckled detail
on the upper
Styling: A white strappy mini dress with cutouts at the waist
Designer: Christian Dior
Boot style: A black patent leather boot with a stiletto heel and a
pointed toe
Styling: A mid-length off-white chiffon dress with a slouchy-shouldered jacket
Designer: Elie Saab
Boot style: A magenta leather boot with a platform sole
Styling: A long sleeved green and blue printed mini dress with pops of magenta and a contrast collar and tie; magenta gloves
Designer: Etro
Boot style: A pointed toe camel suede boot with a leather strap detail
on the upper and a flat heel
Styling: A long sleeved crochet mini dress with decals; a woven leather belt and cross-body bag
Designer: Givenchy
Boot style: A super slim pointed toe leather boot with a wedge heel
Styling: Layers of grey sweats and tshirts featuring the brand name; black tights and gloves
Designer: Isabel Marant
Boot style: A metallic blue leather pointed toe boot with a block heel
Styling: A blue oversized bomber jacket and knit mini dress
Designer: Moschino
Boot style: A gold pointed toe boot with stencilled details of lion heads
Styling: A red paisley print mini dress; cropped quilted bomber jacket; satchel with chain strap and gold jewelry
Designer: Roberto Cavalli
Boot style: A pale green pointed toe boot with roses in relief
Styling: A strapless mini dress with rose print and roses in relief to match the boot