FW22 Jewelry Trends: Oversized Pearls

Pearls are known to be one of the best-loved gems of all time. They can be natural or cultured. Cultured pearls are the result of the deliberate insertion of a bead or piece of tissue that the mollusk coats with nacre (mother of pearl).

In the modern era, Coco Chanel was renowned for accessorizing with multiple strings of pearls. It was a look Karl Lagerfeld adopted when he took the reins at the House in 1983. In recent seasons pearls have taken on a new attitude; often shown in an offbeat way or in contrast to the clothing they accessorize. This runway season, gobstopper-sized pearls took center stage at many shows.

Givenchy

Image: Courtesy Givenchy FW22

In a nod to the House's founder, Hubert de Givenchy, and his designs for Audrey Hepburn, designer Riccardo Ticci accessorized with pearl jewelry including chokers and cocktail rings. He then went a step further showing pearl embroidered pants and a pearl encrusted dress.

Image: Courtesy Givenchy FW22

Versace

Image: Courtesy Versace FW22

Versace showed necklaces with large white pearls interspersed with black pearls, statement pearl earrings and cocktail rings.

Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana FW22

At Dolce & Gabbana, the duo used an oversized pearl necklace and bracelets in contrast to a hoodie with cartoon graphics created by Gianpiero D’Alessandro.

Undercover

Image: Courtesy Undercover FW22

At Undercover, another juxtaposed look was shown. This time, a mannish suit was accessorized with gum ball earrings in a champagne color.

Simone Rocha

Image: Courtesy Simone Rocha FW22

Simone Rocha accessorized a black quilted coat with pearl brooches in two shapes, gumball and teardrop. She also showed pearl embellished gloves and a mother of pearl wristlet clutch.