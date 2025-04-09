FW25 runway trend: Oversized sweaters offer proportion play

Acne Studios: designer, Jonny Johansson

Alainpaul

Anteprima

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Véronique Leroy

Moschino: designer, Adrian Appiolaza

Philipp Plein

Romeo Hunter

Simkhai

Proportion play was a major fw25 runway trend with many designers showing oversized silhouettes, including sweaters. It is a comforting style for consumers to adopt in uncertain times. Its cozy but chic sensibility offers a Scandinavian hygge attitude. Here are ten of the best.Look 66: a mohair sweater with a Nordic pattern in shades of beige and grey. The sleeves had a puff detail.Look 47: a cotton knit sweater in wheat-colored hues had dance tights knotted into oversized stitches.Look 23: a mohair sweater with a crew neck and raglan sleeves had a fair isle pattern in purple and greyLook 66: an oversized crew neck knit sweater with an intricate ochre, green and brown paisley intarsia pattern J. SalinasLook 41: a dark red oversized sweater in a cable knit with ruffles.Look 53: a black and cream intarsia cropped knit sweater with oversized marled knit turtle neck, hem and cuffs.Look 28: a Nordic snowflake patterned sweater with teal, burgundy and ochre elements on a bright a pink backgroundLook 59: a pink and white crew neck sweater with whimsical decal and blue zig zag pattern.Look 22: a cream-colored cable knit crew neck sweater under a second layer with a broad black and white trim.Look 29: a white cable knit sweater with a turtle neck and ragged cuffs and hem