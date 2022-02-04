FYNCH-HATTON WOMEN makes a feminine casual fashion statement for autumn/winter 2022

Fynch-Hatton convinces with fresh, modern looks and an innovative concept in its new Women Collection autumn/winter 2022.

From casual feminine to all-day favourite: Fynch-Hatton gives its new collection a skilfully casual, urban touch and focuses on feminine sportiness. In the three exciting theme capsules "URBAN SPORTS", "PREPPY CHIC" and "HERITAGE IS BACK", the Mönchengladbach-based label is breaking new ground in casual light style with individual looks, modern cuts and extravagant patterns.

"For the first time, we are offering a complete collection for women, including outdoor and trousers." Nicola Finken, Brand Director Woman, explains the coherent overall concept: "We have developed trendy monthly themes with their own colour stories and assign matching collection pieces. Overall, we are going more for the total look."

Time travel newly interpreted

In its three themed capsules, Fynch-Hatton takes the modern woman on an exciting journey and convinces in the here and now with its usual fine qualities, perfect fits and high-quality processing.

The collection as a whole has become somewhat younger. It features new looks, exciting prints and a wide range of colours. Army green, wine and pumpkin set strong colour accents every month. All capsules include exciting and creative novelties: bouclé overshirts, looks in boiled wool or new details, such as zipper elements for sporty troyers in rib knit, convince the feminine, self-confident woman.

Picture: Fynch-Hatton, FW22 Women, courtesy of the brand

The three capsules of the WOMEN autumn/winter collection 2022

> Urban Sports < [ 15. July – 15. August 2022 ]

August kicks off with urban sportiness. Modified camouflage and animal prints as well as large-format paisleys meet casual hoodie styles and shapes with a high-low effect. Fashionable knitted waistcoats, waistcoats and cardigans in the finest qualities such as merino/cashmere mix, soft cotton or wool mix offer at least as much variety as the trousers: from boyfriend to skinny style to classic 5-pocket corduroy trousers. The fashionable woman completes her look with the high-quality light weight program: jacket, waistcoat or coat and overshirt in teddy look or trendy boiled wool look.

Picture: Fynch-Hatton, FW22 Women, courtesy of the brand

> Preppy Chic < [15. August – 15. September 2022]

Back to College: September is inspired by the dress code of elite American schools of the 1960s. Feminine shapes contrast with sporty elements and are translated into modern outfits. Appliqués on hoodies, bomber jackets and jog pants set special accents in college style. The look is completed by cosy long cardigans, rollnecks and waistcoats as well as the "Black Magic" skinny jeans highlight. A must-have is the classic light wovens houndstooth. Modern cut coats in Italian wool fabrics, jackets, waistcoats and coats in puffer quality complete the outfit. Extravagant eye-catcher: the oversized shacket/overshirt in black and white argyle design!

Picture: Fynch-Hatton, FW22 Women, courtesy of the brand

> Heritage is back < [15. September – 15. October 2022]

In October, we take inspiration from the classics of the past. Dresses in soft fine corduroy and blouses with aristocratic ruffle details are complemented by floral dresses in a tiered look. As a contrast to the floral feminine, modern geometric prints make a clear fashion statement - a highlight of this collection! Extra-long merino dresses and turtleneck jumpers complete the look, as do fashionable wide-leg denims. Winter coats are dominated by classic fabrics with a high wool content and a soft velour surface as well as high stand-up collars. Fake fur in aviator style and a spectacular teddy coat with a large lapel are perfect for chilly temperatures.

Picture: Fynch-Hatton, FW22 Women, courtesy of the brand

The order period Autumn/Winter 2022 runs until February, 25 2022.

Our sales agency Jacrima Fashion in Belgium is looking forward to showing you the new collection.

Jacrima Fashion info@jacrimafashion.be Tel. + 32 2 479 33 47