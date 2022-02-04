Ganni hosts live digital performance showcasing new collection

Danish fashion brand Ganni took to the stage as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CFW) presenting a live digital performance to showcase a selection of its AW22 line.

The ‘Love Forever Ever’ performance builds on that of the brand’s digital show format from the previous year. Set in Copenhagen’s historic music venue Vega, the show starred emerging Danish singer Jada who, alongside a team of dancers and models, sported items from Ganni’s AW22 collection.

Image: Ganni

Pieces included the likes of form-fitting leopard print looks, puffer gilets, statement suits, crochet knits and lace co-ords, giving a glimpse into what the new season will look like for the cult brand.

In a news release, Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, said on the event: “Music has always been my biggest inspiration, it’s the best energiser and brings people together, which is exactly what we wanted to do with this digital show, since we are not having a physical one.”

She added the upcoming season is “all about high energy, channeling hope and optimism as the world opens up again and greeting it with confidence”.

Image: Ganni

Reffstrup drew inspiration from the likes of Björk and PJ Harvey for the collection, who she considers as role models, stating that Jada shares a similar raw energy to that of the “powerful but beautifully fragile” artists.

The show is available to rewatch through the Ganni website, where visitors can also gain access to additional information regarding the new collection and inspiration behind it. Alongside the live show, Ganni will continue to host private screenings and activities across Copenhagen and other fashion capitals.