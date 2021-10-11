Ganni release first size-inclusive collection with 11 Honoré

Ganni has unveiled its first size-inclusive collection, entitled “Love Drop”, a ten-piece capsule range with sizes going up to 52 for ready-to-wear and 44 for shoes.

The Scandinavian brand worked with 11 Honoré, a size-inclusive shopping site, on its first collection that spans the traditional ready-to-wear sizing range. The development took 8 months, testing the silhouettes and collection in-house before unveiling it to the public.

“We are so grateful to 11 Honoré for this partnership and the opportunity to welcome even more Ganni girls into our community,” Ganni’s Creative Director, Ditte Reffstrup, in an official statement. “Ganni is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-ass energy — and it’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome.”

Ganni said it will continue making extended sizes next season for its Spring Summer 2022 collection.

Data from Edited shows the plus size market is anticipated to reach 697 billion dollars by 2027, according to Allied Market Research. Combined with Gen Z challenging companies to break traditional beauty molds and embrace size-diverse fashion, retailers in 2021 can no longer risk excluding body types from their ranges.