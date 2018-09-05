Gant launches suits that can go in the washing machine

Gant wants you to say goodbye to the constant visits to the dry cleaner. The brand has announced a capsule collection in which all suits can go in the washing machine. Featuring both men’s and women’s styles, the capsule is to be available at Gant’s stores and website later this month, with prices ranging between 179 euros (208 dollars) and 399 euros (465 dollars).

”We created this line for two reasons”, said Matthew Wood, Gant’s Creative Director, in a statement. “First, we wanted to promote environmental and economic sustainability, since the clothes can be washed at home. Secondly, everyone is so busy nowadays that we wanted to remove dry cleaning from our customers’ to do list, so they can spend more time with their loved ones”.

Founded in 1949, Gant operates more than 750 stores across 70 countries. Its products are also sold by over 4000 retailers around the world.

Photos: courtesy of Gant