Gap announces new partnership with Kanye Wests's Yeezy

Gap and Yeezy are collaborating on a new line that will retail through Gap's channels. The partnership will bring together Gap's 51 years of retail experience, global reach and supply chain with the creativity and recognition of Kanye West's fashion brand.

West will maintain creative direction of the Yeezy design studio, developing a new line of modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.

The terms of the partnership allow both parties to benefit from business growth. Yeezy will receive royalties and potential equity related to sales achievements.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, the global head of Gap brand, said in a statement, referring to the fact that West had worked in a Chicago Gap store as a teen.

The Yeezy x Gap line is expected to launch in Gap stores and online in 2021.