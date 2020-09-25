Gap Inc. expands loyalty program across core brands

Gap has launched a new customer loyalty program in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, replacing its previous Bright Rewards program.

The company's new loyalty initiative is available through each of its core brands, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, with points interchangeable through each. The program has a unique name for each brand: Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards and Athleta Rewards. Each brand expression will have a different look and feel, though customers may earn and redeem rewards across all four.

Loyalty members will earn 2 points for every collar spent in-store and online. Every 500 points earned will reward members with a 5-dollar credit towards a future purchase, which can be accessed at checkout.

Gap's 9.5 million existing Bright Rewards members have been migrated to the new loyalty program, and the company is offering any new enlistees a 250-point bonus for joining between now and October 31.

“We are very excited about the launch of the new branded expressions of our loyalty program from Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta,” Anka Twum-Baah, Gap Inc.'s head of loyalty and partnerships, said in a statement. “We are launching ahead of the holiday shopping season as this will be the beginning of a series of program enhancements designed to bring value to our customers.”