Gap keeps U.S. and Canada stores open amid COVID-19 threat

Gap Inc. has announced that it will keep its stores for all of its brands open despite the numerous business closures taking place in response to the coronavirus. However, all stores across the U.S. and Canada will operate with temporarily reduced hours.

Starting on March 16, Old Navy stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Athleta will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. All other brands, which include Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Gap, Gap Outlet and Janie and Jack will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The company has implemented enhanced continued pay policies to support its full and part time employees in light of this situation. It will also close select locations in accordance guidance from government officials and health authorities.