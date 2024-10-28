Gap launches limited-edition Wicked capsule collection

Fashion retailer Gap has launched a new limited-edition capsule collection to mark the release of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, which will debut in cinemas on November 22.

The collection consists of 20 items, including pieces for children and adults inspired by the movie's main characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Key pieces in the capsule for children include the Wicked Vintage Soft Ruffle Hoodie and Wicked Vintage Soft Baggy Sweatpants, available in the movie’s iconic colorways of green, pink, and black.



Inspired by the magic that can be found in unexpected people and places, the collection also includes the Kids Wicked Vintage Soft Sweatshirt Dress and the Wicked Vintage Soft Logo Hoodie in adult sizes for a family-matching look.

The Gap Wicked capsule collection is now available online at gap.com and at select Gap stores. Prices range from 12.95 to 69.95 dollars.