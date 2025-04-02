Gap’s transformation continues with a new premium offering

American fashion and lifestyle brand Gap, known globally for its heritage casual wear, is launching a new premium and elevated offering GapStudio, which will offer the brand’s “highest expression of style, craftsmanship and quality”.

Since fashion designer Zac Posen, known for his red carpet and couture approach to fashion, was appointed executive vice president and creative director of Gap in February 2024, the American retailer has been pushing forward with a new energy.

It popped up on the red carpet in May with actress Anne Hathaway wearing a custom white shirt dress with Bulgari jewellery, and then again in February, actor Timothée Chalamet wore a black satin workwear set, the first men’s design made under the new GapStudio brand, to the 2025 Academy Awards Nominees Dinner. Both looks were then reimagined and sold in limited quantities for the public.

GapStudio Collection 01 campaign Credits: Mario Sorrenti for GapStudio

It's with that spirit that Gap is now launching GapStudio, a new premium sub-brand, which will showcase “expert tailoring, intricate details and a modern take on American style,” as the American heritage retailer looks to elevate its positioning and extend its consumer reach.

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of the Gap brand, said in a statement: “For over 55 years, Gap has been a canvas for creativity, allowing creators to reinvent Gap classics as personal expressions of style. Now with GapStudio, we’re taking that legacy to the next level.

“GapStudio creates both accessible, coveted retail collections and exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs that celebrate self-expression and solidify Gap’s place in culture.”

Zac Posen continues to reinvent Gap with a new premium sub-brand GapStudio

GapStudio Collection 01 campaign Credits: Mario Sorrenti for GapStudio

GapStudio will launch its debut collection on April 3, designed by Posen as an “exploration of fashion, art and creativity,” which will feature wardrobe essentials through the designer’s “distinct approach to drape, tailoring, and construction”.

The aim is to bring a “new level of craftsmanship” to Gap’s signature textiles, explains the brand, and will include a denim tailored trench coat, double-breasted denim blazer and matching separates, as well as high-rise denim sailor pants and a denim sailor skort.

The collection will also include Anne Hathaway’s poplin maxi shirtdress, which sold out the first time last year and will be returning in two new colourways.

Other highlights from the collection previewed in the campaign imagery shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with styling by Alastair McKimm, featuring supermodels Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam and Anok Yai, include corsets, bralettes, bubble skirts, slip dresses, denim and leather moto jackets, and print dresses, as Gap looks to offer a fashion-forward and trend-driven takes on Gap’s typical basics.

GapStudio Collection 01 campaign Credits: Mario Sorrenti for GapStudio

Commenting on the launch and debut collection, Posen added: “GapStudio is where craftsmanship, creativity and culture come together. Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future.

“GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision - blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways. This is just the beginning."

The line will also be a higher point with pieces in the debut collection retailing from 78 to 248 US dollars. It will also have limited availability, launching online and in just 10 Gap stores in the US, including Flatiron, NY; 85th and Third, NY; Times Square, NY; The Grove, CA; Garden State Plaza, NJ; Wilshire, CA; Aventura, FL; Lincoln Road, FL; Oakbrook, IL; 2 Folsom, CA; and in select international markets.