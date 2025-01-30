Garcia is ready for the future with the launch of the Digital Product Passport (DPP)

Garcia, the international jeanswear brand, is proud to announce that it is prepared for the future and the upcoming sustainability legislation. With the launch of the Digital Product Passport (DPP), which will become mandatory in Europe starting in 2026/2027, Garcia is taking a significant step toward greater transparency for consumers.

“It was an intensive process, but we are incredibly proud that, starting with the Spring Summer 2025 collection, every garment now features a care label with a QR code. By scanning this code, consumers will be directed to the digital product passport for the specific item, providing insight into its origin, how it was made, and the materials used. This is a crucial step in our mission to become more transparent and sustainable,” says Ellen de Jong, CSR Manager at the JOG Group, of which Garcia is a part. This initiative perfectly aligns with the brand’s CSR strategy and underscores its commitment to sustainability under the motto: “Try to do better every day.”

Credits: Garcia

The strength of a family business

In recent years, Garcia has made great progress in corporate social responsibility. In 2019, Garcia introduced the ‘Garcia Family Code of Conduct,’ based on the BSCI Code of Conduct. Garcia is also actively involved in the Denim Deal, which mainly focuses on the use of Post Consumer Recycled Cotton. We are also committed to making a difference through the Garcia Foundation, which funds projects that improve the well-being of children in disadvantaged positions.

Garcia is committed to ensuring sustainability for both current and future generations. This perfectly aligns with Garcia’s belief that sustainability is a responsibility shared by the entire “family,” from employees and partners to suppliers and consumers.

Credits: Garcia

Leading the way in a changing market

The introduction of the Digital Product Passport provides consumers with insights into important elements such as the origin, composition, and percentage of recycled materials in products.

With new sustainability laws, such as the AGEC law and the CSRD, Garcia shows once more that it’s committed to being a step ahead.

Mark Hommelberg, CEO of JOG Group: “Implementing a digital product passport across our entire collection development process was a big challenge, but the Garcia team and their business partners made it possible. Taking this step as an industry leader is something we’re truly proud of as a company.”