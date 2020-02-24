Giorgio Armani cancels Milan Fashion Week show

- Kristopher Fraser |
In a move that is considered nearly apocalyptic by the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani has cancelled his fall/winter 2020 runway show amid a coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Milan has seen two reported fatalities from coronavirus, which sparked a lockdown in Northern Italy. Mr. Armani took the cautionary approach, disinviting guests from his show and instead debuting his latest collection behind closed doors with a livestream runway on the brand's Facebook and Instagram.
The brand announced the cancellation of the show yesterday morning saying it was in the interest of their guests well being. The remainder of the Milan Fashion Week shows, which finished yesterday, continued as scheduled.
While it might be a health crisis, coronavirus is having serious effects on the fashion industry. The virus originated in China, which has been the biggest target of expansion for luxury brands like Giorgio Armani. As the virus becomes a global threat, fashion companies are being very cautious about things like overseas expansion, employees travelling for work, and what to do about international fashion weeks.