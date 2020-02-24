Giorgio Armani cancels Milan Fashion Week show

In a move that is considered nearly apocalyptic by the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani has cancelled his fall/winter 2020 runway show amid a coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Milan has seen two reported fatalities from coronavirus, which sparked a lockdown in Northern Italy. Mr. Armani took the cautionary approach, disinviting guests from his show and instead debuting his latest collection behind closed doors with a livestream runway on the brand's Facebook and Instagram.

The brand announced the cancellation of the show yesterday morning saying it was in the interest of their guests well being. The remainder of the Milan Fashion Week shows, which finished yesterday, continued as scheduled.