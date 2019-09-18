Giorgio Armani to be honoured at The Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) confirmed during London Fashion Week that Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Fashion Awards in December.

Armani, follows in the footsteps of Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Terry and Tricia Jones and Manolo Blahnik in receiving the honour, and has been chosen for his “outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vision of timeless style and care for detail, that have provided such inspiration to so many in the industry,” stated the BFC.

Caroline Rush, BFC chief executive, added: “We are thrilled to be honouring Giorgio Armani with the Outstanding Achievement Award. With more than four decades in the business, Mr Armani’s contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding. Renowned for his timeless vision of style and the brands’ ability to stay relevant, he has led the way where other brands have followed. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in December.”

The accolade will be presented to the iconic fashion designer at The Fashion Awards taking place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Fashion Awards is the main fundraiser for the BFC, a not for profit organisation focused on promoting excellence in British fashion and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent. In 2018, the BFC raised over 2.3 million pounds for its charities and business support initiatives out of which 1.1 million pounds will be allocated directly to scholars and designer businesses.