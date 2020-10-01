Givenchy drops first campaign under new creative director Matthew Williams

This Sunday Givenchy will unveil its first collection under incoming Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.

Hinting at what is to come, the LVMH-owned brand this week published its latest advertising campaign, also a first under Williams, which sees a series of hardware images focusing on metallic objects, accessories and jewellery, shot by British photographer Nick Knight.

For Givenchy’s digital platforms, Williams oversaw a video, also shot by Knight, featuring custom vocals by rapper and songwriter Playboi Carti.

Photographs and short clips of padlocks and chains bearing the brand’s logo began to populate Givenchy’s Instagram wall this week. Unsurprisingly the brand’s feed no longer includes any images relating showing past collections, but instead shows the portraits of Keller and Riccardo Tisci, creative director of Givenchy for 12 years, followed by some photos of Williams and the new campaign.

Williams’ career began working at Alexander McQueen before collaborating with Kanye West and Lady Gaga. The American designer founded the brand 1017 Alyx 9SM which debuted in 2018 on the Paris fashion week catwalk with a co-ed show. The designer has a long series of collaborations with brands including Dior, Nike and Macintosh, in addition to an ongoing partnership with Moncler Genius.

Images via Givenchy