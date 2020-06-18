Givenchy: The history of the long-established house

Givenchy, the French fashion house with a long-standing tradition, is opening a new chapter in its history with the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as the company’s new creative director. FashionUnited summarized the milestones of the fashion house in a timeline.

“I am extremely honored to join the House of Givenchy. The Maison’s unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I am looking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era based on modernity and inclusivity,” the new creative director commented on his new Instagram post.

Givenchy is currently present in 69 countries and operates 50 of its own stores.

