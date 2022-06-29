Global demand for textile chemicals is to reach 1.90 million tonnes by 2030

The global demand for textile chemicals was 1.13 million tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 1.90 million tonnes by 2030, according to a Global Textile chemicals Market Analysis report released by Reseach and Markets. The report analyses plant capacity, production, operating efficiency, technology, demand & Supply, end-user industries, distribution channel and regional demand between 2015 and 2030

Textile chemicals have applications in various types of textiles including apparel, home textile, technical textile, etc. Robust growth of the apparel market in developing economies coupled with increasing population and per capita income is expected to drive the demand for textile chemicals during the forecast period.

Pollution caused by the textile dyeing and finishing industry is expected to hinder demand growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing fashion industry and shorter replacement cycles of the apparel industry is also another factor influencing demand during the forecast period.

Looking across global populations and locations, Asia-pacific is the region with the highest demand for textile chemicals due to the increasing demand of end-use industries such as apparel, home textile, and technical textile. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with the growing fashion industry having shorter replacement cycles are expected to push the demand further in the Asia-Pacific.

Chemicals are omni-present

In the fashion industry chemicals may be present at almost every stage of production, and can be added to fabrics and products in a bid to improve them.

Everything from texture to colour depends on the creator and manufacturer and the processes each garment undergoes. During the manufacturing process, for example, textiles may go through a range of chemical and non-chemical treatments – including preparation and pre-treatment, dyeing, printing and refinement of fabrics.

According to Chemical in our Life, chemicals service different purposes, from preserving fabrics to making outerwear water repellent. Dyes give garments their desired colour and footwear is often treated with chemicals to stop mould from growing on shoes or bacteria-killing agents to combat bad odour. Textiles can also contain oils and greases, starch, sulphonated oils, waxes and some surfactants.