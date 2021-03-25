‘Going out’, holiday fashion set to surge as lockdown eases, says eBay Ads UK

UK brands should anticipate a spending flurry from shoppers in the coming weeks as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, new research suggests.

From Monday, the ‘stay at home’ order for England will be lifted and limited contact between different households will be permitted. That will result in soaring demand for ‘going out garments’ and holiday accessories among the old and the young, according to a survey by eBay Ads UK.

Some 20 percent of consumers surveyed have more disposable income than they did before the pandemic, with 69 percent saying they already have a priority purchase in mind for when lockdown lifts.

Fashion is expected to be a big winner of the sales surge, with one in five respondents (22 percent) planning on buying new clothes as a priority once lockdown lifts. ‘Going out’ getups are expected to be the key focus for consumers as they look to dress up after a year of on-and-off lockdowns.

And all ages are keen to go out on the town and socialise. Just over a quarter (26 percent) of 16-24-year-olds say they are most excited to go to a pub, bar or nightclub when lockdown lifts, falling slightly to 23 percent for the 55+ age group.

It comes ahead of pub gardens reopening in April, the same month stores are permitted to reopen as part of England’s “cautious” easing of lockdown restrictions.

On June 27 2020, a week before the UK’s pubs reopened following the first lockdown, searches for ‘skinny jeans’ on eBay UK jumped 47 percent compared to the day before, while searches for ‘hoop earrings’ and ‘fake eyelashes’ increased by 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

From that same date, searches for ‘high heels’ made by shoppers aged 55 and above surged 53 percent overnight, compared to a 29 percent uplift for shoppers aged 18-34. Meanwhile, searches for ‘clutch bag’ made by shoppers aged 55 and over rose 55 percent, compared to a 53 percent increase among 18-34-year-olds.

Some 38 percent of consumers say they are most excited to go on holiday when lockdown ends - which comes second only to the excitement of seeing friends and family (40 percent).

While the research showed that older generations are most excited about going away, the youngest generations are most likely to purchase holiday clothes and essentials, with 21 percent of 16-24-year-olds and 18 percent of 25-34-year-olds saying they plan on purchasing holiday fashion as a priority when lockdown ends. That compares to just 9 percent of those aged 55 and over.