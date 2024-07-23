Gola partners with Anthropologie for first-ever US womenswear collaboration

British sportswear brand Gola has launched its first-ever, US limited edition women’s wear collection with Anthropologie. A long-time retail partner for the British heritage brand, Anthropologie designed and produced the 34-piece collection in-house.

Created to elevate women’s everyday wardrobes, the collaborative collection features athleisure wear styles, including t-shirts, hoodies, jumpsuits, pants, dresses, shorts, and joggers, that combine Anthropologie’s and Gola’s aesthetics. The collection also includes two pairs of lace-up ribbon sneakers in Gola’s new ‘Stadium’ style, which are only available at Anthropologie.

The Anthropologie x Gola collection Credits: Gola

“Gola is thrilled to partner with Anthropologie for our first-ever leisurewear collaboration,” says Donna Hill, marketing and digital director of Gola Classics, in a statement. “Anthropologie has been a long-time retail partner with Gola, and the result of this capsule is a natural and organic next step in our relationship. We worked hand-in-hand to combine Anthropologie’s cool and effortless vibe with Gola’s nostalgic yet modern interpretation of footwear to create a line we hope everyone will enjoy.”

The Anthropologie x Gola collection, Stadium sneakers Credits: Gola

The Anthropologie x Gola collection retails between 48 and 198 USD, with sizes ranging between XXS and XL in petite and regular length. Select pieces have extended sizing from 1X to 3X. The collection is now exclusively on Anthropologie’s website, www.anthropologie.com, and in select stores across the United States.