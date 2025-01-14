Gola to celebrate 120th anniversary with limited-edition capsule collection

British footwear and sportswear brand Gola Classics is set to mark its 120th anniversary this spring with the launch of an exclusive capsule collection.

Set to launch before the brand’s anniversary date on May 22, 2025, the limited-edition capsule collection will include its best-selling Elan sneaker in two exciting colorways and Gola’s signature Redford bag.

The Gola 120th Anniversary Collection, the Elan sneakers Credits: Gola

As Gola was originally founded as a soccer brand in 1905, it first began manufacturing performance footwear for British athletes. Expanding into sportswear, Gola, one of Britain’s oldest sports brands at 120 years, continues to celebrate its heritage through iconic styles like the Harrier, Elan, and Tennis Mark Cox. Relaunched in 2023, the Elan quickly became a favorite in men’s and women’s collections.

The 120th Anniversary styles showcase Gola’s signature colors, white, black, and sun yellow, with the Elan sneakers combining leather and suede with details like a nylon tongue, terry lining, gold foil logo, and a debossed 120th logo. The Redford bag features black leather, white accents, brass hardware, and the 120th logo on the front.

The Gola 120th Anniversary Redford bag Credits: Gola

“As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we reflect on a legacy of innovation and commitment to our customers,” says Donna Hill, marketing & digital director of Gola Classics, in a statement. “Gola has stayed true to its roots through all these decades, introducing styles steeped in its heritage while reaching many milestones along the way. As we honor our legacy, we look forward to creating styles that empower and inspire every journey,”

The 120th anniversary Elan sneakers will retail for 120 dollars and be available in women’s sizes 6–11 and men’s sizes 7–13. The 120th Redford bag is set to retail at 60 dollars. The Gola 120th Anniversary collection is set to launch exclusively at GolaUSA.com at the end of March 2025.

The Gola 120th Anniversary collection Credits: Gola