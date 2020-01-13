Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

Cult East London store Goodhood is launching a new collaboration with Japanese streetwear export Flagstuff later this month as part of an ongoing collaborative project, featuring artwork from acclaimed Tokyo artist Kosuke Kawamura.

The first release from the Goodhood x Flagstuff (Goodstuff) x Kosuke Kawamura collection will be a limited set of graphic-adorned t-shirts, sweats, and accessories, featuring Kawamura’s immersive collage technique.

Flagstuff, founded in 2014, is part of the new guard of Tokyo brands, or ‘Neo-Tokyo’ as they are known and they create graphic-adorned relaxed layering and graphic-heavy garments, merging 90s skate culture and traditional Japanese anime.

The collaboration with Goodstuff will see the Japanese brand highlighting its graphic streetwear with the unique style of the Tokyo artist Kawamura, who recently teamed up with legendary illustrator and Akira mastermind Katsuhiro Otomo on the global Akira Art Wall project - a pop-up event showcasing collaborative artwork from the cult anime.

Key highlights of the collection include graphic emblazoned zip jackets, T-shirts and long-sleeve crew tops, as well as Goodstuff socks.

Images: courtesy of Goodhood