Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff
FASHION

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Cult East London store Goodhood is launching a new collaboration with Japanese streetwear export Flagstuff later this month as part of an ongoing collaborative project, featuring artwork from acclaimed Tokyo artist Kosuke Kawamura.

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

The first release from the Goodhood x Flagstuff (Goodstuff) x Kosuke Kawamura collection will be a limited set of graphic-adorned t-shirts, sweats, and accessories, featuring Kawamura’s immersive collage technique.

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

Flagstuff, founded in 2014, is part of the new guard of Tokyo brands, or ‘Neo-Tokyo’ as they are known and they create graphic-adorned relaxed layering and graphic-heavy garments, merging 90s skate culture and traditional Japanese anime.

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

The collaboration with Goodstuff will see the Japanese brand highlighting its graphic streetwear with the unique style of the Tokyo artist Kawamura, who recently teamed up with legendary illustrator and Akira mastermind Katsuhiro Otomo on the global Akira Art Wall project - a pop-up event showcasing collaborative artwork from the cult anime.

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

Key highlights of the collection include graphic emblazoned zip jackets, T-shirts and long-sleeve crew tops, as well as Goodstuff socks.

Goodhood launching new collaboration with Flagstuff

Images: courtesy of Goodhood

goodhood flagstuff kosuke kawamura
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ