Graduate Fashion Foundation launches masterclasses

The Graduate Fashion Foundation charity, which presents Graduate Fashion Week annually, has announced that it is partnering with Ralph Lauren on a series of national masterclasses this month.

Running from November 12-16, the Graduate Fashion Foundation masterclass tour will visit five host universities across the UK, with a total of 20 Graduate Fashion Week member universities having the opportunity to benefit from the advice and information presented.

The professional talks aim to preparation undergraduates for life after graduation, as well as help them make the most of the opportunities on offer, and showcase the best way to present their work, speak to recruiters and secure jobs. The masterclasses will discuss: How to succeed at Graduate Fashion Week; CV advice; What makes a good graduate collection; Show music’ What the judges are looking for; and digital and social promotion tips.

Each day of masterclasses will feature two speakers from the Graduate Fashion Foundation and one representing Ralph Lauren.

The first stop on the tour is Bournemouth University on November 12, with neighbouring universities Brighton, Falmouth and Bath Spa invited to attend. The speakers will be joined by journalist and Charity Industry Trustee Hilary Alexander, who will discuss her advice and tips for the final year graduates attending the Graduate Fashion Week event in June 2019.

The tour will then visit Creative Arts University Epsom on November 13, with UCA Rochester, Ravensbourne, and Kingston, followed by Nottingham Trent University on November 14, with De Montford, Norwich, and Northampton, and then on November 14, Manchester School of Art will host Manchester Fash Insti, Salford, and Sheffield Hallam.

The final stop is Edinburgh College of Art on November 16, with visiting universities Glasgow, Northumbria, and Central Lancashire.

Alongside these masterclasses, representatives of Ralph Lauren will be interviewing and viewing portfolios from second year students for opportunities at the company’s New York headquarters next summer.

Martyn Roberts, creative director of Graduate Fashion Week said in a press release: “We are extremely proud to partner with Ralph Lauren on our 2018 Graduate Fashion Foundation series of National Masterclasses.

“Each year Graduate Fashion Foundation sees exciting and innovative fashion talent take over the catwalk and exhibitions at our main Graduate Fashion Week event. We look forward to sharing industry knowledge and advice with undergraduates from 20 of the charity’s member universities as we continue to support them entering the fashion industry.”

