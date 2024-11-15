Gucci and Nan Goldin to be honoured at upcoming Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed more names to be honoured during the upcoming Fashion Awards, set to take place December 2.

Gucci is set to receive the Special Recognition Award for its ‘We Will Always Have London’ campaign, which had been directed by the brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno and captured by photographer Nan Goldin.

Gucci's 'We Will Always Have London' campaign. Credits: Gucci / Nan Goldin.

The campaign itself features a number of notable cultural icons, such as Debbie Harry and Kelsey Lu, and intends to pay tribute to London’s creative identity and influence on global fashion.

Gucci’s recognition further extends into the luxury brand’s wider support of London, where it hosted its Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show and is on the verge of launching a three-year partnership with Tate Modern to support young talent.

Gucci's 'We Will Always Have London' campaign. Credits: Gucci / Nan Goldin.

Through the initiative, Gucci will be funding scholarships for students at the London College of Fashion, highlighting what the BFC said is “London’s central role in Gucci’s narrative as both a source of inspiration and a platform for nurturing new talent”.

In a release, chief executive of the BFC, Caroline Rush, said: “London has long been a source of inspiration within the global fashion industry and the campaign beautifully captures the spirit and energy that makes our city so iconic.

“It truly showcases the city’s unique influence in fashion, art and music worldwide. We can’t wait to celebrate Gucci and Nan Goldin in December.”