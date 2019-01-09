Gucci launches haute perfumery

Gucci has launched an haute perfume family called The Alchemist’s Garden. Consisting of seven different eaux de parfum, four perfumed oils and three scented waters.

The collection of scents is inspired by the art of alchemy and fragrance-making, formulated to be layered and blended together to create a unique, personalized fragrance combination.

Designed in collaboration with master perfumer Alberto Morillas under Alessandro Michele’s creative direction, each scent is packaged in a porcelain bottle with gold lettering, reminiscent of old-school apothecary glass.

The campaign for the launch features an art film directed by Christopher Simmonds and was photographed by Colin Dodgson depicting a woman in an ornate bathroom filled with perfumes and creatures including snakes, birds and butterflies.

According to Gucci, The Alchemist’s Garden is built around a hero ingredient linked to the distinctive codes of the House, each scent can be magnified, muted or fused with other fragrances from the luxury collection to create a one-of-a-kind silage.

Photo credit: Gucci