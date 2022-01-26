Gucci staging co-ed fashion show in May

Gucci’s on a roll, and merrily are they rolling along with their fashion shows. The brand already has a coed show confirmed for Milan Fashion Week next month, but they will also be showing another co-ed collection on May 16 in an undisclosed European city. The name of the collection also hasn’t been revealed.

May is typically resort season, but Gucci moved away from doing seasonal collections in 2020, rather, collections now have names. Gucci’s first seasonless show under creative director Alessandro Michele, who pushed for the seasonless model, was titled Epilogue. The show included a 12-hour live stream as part of their digital approach amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In April of last year, Gucci debuted the Aria collection, named after the operatic term for a solo piece. The collection was met with positive reviews and was a favorite of both fashion editors and stylists.

Gucci’s most recent show was the Love Parade show in Los Angeles, which was an homage to Old Hollywood. The brand continues to be one of the most profitable ones in parent company Kering’s portfolio alongside Balenciaga. Both brands presented a “hacker” project last year, where they fused their brand elements for a capsule collection. It was one of the most talked-about shows on the fashion calendar for the entire 2021 year.