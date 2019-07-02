Gucci to open its first fine jewelry store in Paris

After renovating the iconic Boucheron store at 26 Place Vendome, the Kering Group has opened its very first fine jewelry boutique for Gucci located at number 16, according to the Fashion Network.

The inauguration of the store also marks the launch of Gucci’s fine jewelry line, with its first collection designed by the luxury brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The new collection is available in the boutique alongside the brand’s gold jewelry.

Gucci’s first fine jewelry collection, titled Hortus Deliciarum, includes over 200 pieces made in Italy and featuring colorful stones. The designs of the collection, are centered around three themes: eternal love, the animal kingdom, and solitaires.

According to the report, all of the gold the brand has bought since November 2015, as well as all of the diamonds, come from legally certified sources.