Guess showcases ski collection with a high-altitude fashion show

Fashion and lifestyle brand Guess unveiled its winter ski capsule collection with a high-altitude fashion show at the recently relaunched Glacier 3000, a ski resort destination in Switzerland.

The show saw more than 20 models showcasing the Guess skiwear collection while walking along the iconic Peak Walk, the only suspension bridge in the world linking two mountain peaks at an altitude of 3,000 metres.

Guess ‘Winter Project’ catwalk show at Glacier 3000 Credits: Guess

The event, dubbed this year’s ‘Winter Project’ for the brand, also highlighted Guess as a key partner of Glacier 3000, featuring eye-catching branded outdoor furniture and exclusive photo opportunities for visitors to the alpine destination.

The move follows last year’s Guess brand takeovers at prestigious skiing destinations of Cortina in Italy, Zermatt in Switzerland, and Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach in Austria, featuring branded igloo and outdoor areas with ice bar decorated with exclusive Guess deckchairs and blankets.

Paul Marciano, co-founder and chief creative officer at Guess? Inc., said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to return to the Alps with the Guess Winter Project. The success of last year’s project inspired us to continue this momentum.

“A real first in the industry, the fashion show at Glacier 3000 was an incredible feat and provided a fantastic setting for promoting the new ski capsule.”

The collection itself showcased Guess’ contemporary fusion of high-performance skiwear and accessories, as well as a curated selection of its autumn/winter statement faux fur pieces and outerwear.

Highlights included hot pink and mint-hued ski suits, jumpsuits embellished with rhinestones, Fairisle print knitwear, and waterproof and windproof skiwear adorned with the Guess winter peony monogram motif, alongside chunky ski boots and oversized earmuffs.

For men, there were Nordic wool-blend knitwear, ski jackets and matching pants in neutral tones, knitted beanies and faux fur trapper hats.

The Guess winter ski capsule will be available this month on Guess.com, in selected stores and special pop-ups.

