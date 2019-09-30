H&M and Pringle of Scotland debut knitwear collaboration

H&M have teamed up with Scottish luxury knitwear purveyor Pringle of Scotland. “We fell completely in love with the brand’s history, from their intimate and modest origins from Hawick, Scotland, to their technical innovation in knitwear”, said Holli Parkinson, knitwear designer at H&M, in a statement.

The collaboration will debut on October 3rd and feature iterations of Pringle’s iconic argyle sweater. “Together with our in-house print team, we reworked different scales and colourways of the argyle. Inspired by streetwear styling and sport influences, we developed new designs around the classic pattern, and introduced an acid yellow colour as a highlight accent which brought the whole collection together”, Parkinson said.

Key items include a sweater featuring a diamond pattern spliced with heavy ribbed wool, and a cropped, funnel-necked jumper with balloon sleeves. Other styles include a series of oversized, raw-edged sweaters, sweater dresses with ring-pull zip closures and a range of hoodies, leggings, hats and scarves.

Maria Östblom, head of design womenswear at H&M, said: “The collaboration with Pringle of Scotland, a brand with such a rich and impressive history, has been so much fun for the H&M design team. We have re-worked the iconic argyles and jacquards to incorporate a youthful and sporty touch and I’m proud that we have managed to employ a range of recycled polyesters, wools and organic cottons. I look forward to seeing our customers style the pieces in their own way.”

Image: H&M x Pringle, courtesy H&M