H&M and Stella McCartney reunite 20 years later for new collection

H&M and Stella McCartney are launching a new collection almost exactly 20 years after the Swedish fashion retailer and the British designer first joined forces.

A preview of the new collection was given on Monday evening at the Fashion Awards in London, H&M announced. At the awards ceremony, stars including models Emily Ratajkowski, Amelia Gray, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Alton Mason, as well as technology entrepreneur Kiara Nirghin and actress Bel Priestley, were dressed in looks from the collaboration.

The collection is set to launch in spring 2026. It will celebrate the design DNA with signature styles, iconic silhouettes and brand codes from various chapters of McCartney's brand history. Certified responsible materials, including recycled materials, will be used for this collection. This aligns with the guiding motifs of the sustainability pioneer.

“I am very happy to reunite with H&M 20 years after our first collaboration,” said the designer. “Reworking pieces from my archive has brought back so much energy and joy. This second partnership feels like a chance to reflect on how far we have come in terms of sustainability, cruelty-free practices and conscious designs; and to remain honest about how far we still have to go together.”

New 'Insights Board' initiative

A central component of the collaboration is the founding of the 'Insights Board' initiative. This aims to bring together diverse voices and perspectives from across the fashion industry “to create a space for curiosity and listening”, according to the statement. The goal is to find new paths for brands and the entire industry while raising awareness for topics such as animal welfare.

McCartney's “moral compass and tireless commitment to sustainable practices” has long inspired H&M. “It is therefore an honour to work with her on such an ambitious project,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

Ann-Sofie Johansson (left) and Stella McCartney Credits: H&M

“Real change only happens when we apply pressure from both the outside and the inside. I have always believed in infiltrating the industry from within to drive it forward,” said McCartney. With her H&M collaboration in November 2005, she was the second designer ever to work with the fast fashion retailer.

Most recently, Belgian designer Glenn Martens joined the list of H&M collaborators in October.