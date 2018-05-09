H&M contributes fashion looks to Met Gala

Although the Met Gala is most notable for its designer looks, it seems some of retail's biggest players also got in on the action. H&M designed custom-looks this year inspired by the Met Gala's theme "Heavenly bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" infusing both couture and religious works of art.

Keeping the theme in mind, H&M used details including draping, beading, and embellishment in metallic shades to create one-of-a-kind looks. "Designing these H&M looks for this year's Met Gala has been an honor," Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement. "Each look has been entirely custom-made, focusing on rich detail and a modern take on red carpet glamour. We wanted each of our guests to feel both serene and effortless."

This year, H&M dressed actress Lili Reinhard in a silver dress inspired by armor. The dress including a cloud-like drape of silver lamé organza held by a silver corset. The corset was decorated with various metal chains with a long train following behind. H&M also dressed actress Olivia Munn in a chainmail dress along with a matching golden chainmail headpiece. Other notable celebrities dressed included Jasmine Sanders, Luka Sabbat, Kiersey Clemons, and Alek Wek. In honor of the night, H&M also released The Gala Collection, which is now available through the company's online site as well as its flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Photo Source: H&M