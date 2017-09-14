H&M Foundation kicks off third cycle of Global Change Award

London - H&M Foundation has launched the third cycle of its annual Global Change Award, an initiative aimed at supporting early stage innovations focusing on sustainability.

The annual competition now is open to all ideas and innovations which aim to accelerate the fashion industry's transition from a linear model to a circular one. A jury of panel experts will select five finalists and then it is up to the public to decide how the 1 million euro grant is divided among them through an online vote. In addition to receiving the grant, all winners are granted access to a year long innovation accelerator program that offers specified support and industry access.

"Now in its third year, the Global Change Award has really become a positive force in the fashion industry," commented Karl-Johan Persson, board member of the H&M Foundation and CEO of H&M. "It has proven to be a true catalyst for the winners, giving them support and access to a valuable network so they can bring their innovations to the market quicker and better prepared. I’m really curious to see what disruptive innovations we will receive this time."

Last year's cycle saw over 2,800 applications from 130 countries submitted. Some of the winning innovations included a new type of leather made from wine-making waste, digital threads weaved into garments to help the recycling processes and climate positive nylon made water, plant waste and solar energy. "Sustainable and responsible consumption is the way forward. We must find better ways to make what we use, and wisely use what we have," added Professor Edwin Keh, Chief Executive Officer, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel and member of the Global Change Award Expert Panel.

"The Global Change Award is an important initiative to drive this forward. By intentionally and thoughtfully reusing, recycling, and repurposing, we can drive significant and radical improvements to our world."

Photo: Courtesy of H&M Foundation