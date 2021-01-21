H&M is collaborating with Lee to create more sustainable denim

Fashion chain H&M has announced that it is collaborating with American denim brand Lee to “push for the next generation of more sustainable denim”.

Described as a holistic and ambitious collaboration, Lee x H&M has said that sustainability will be central to its partnership, and will look at every stage of denim design and production. This transparency, adds H&M is matched by the positivity of the fashion, with oversized and cocooning silhouettes as well as workwear shapes that draw on Lee’s heritage.

Lee x H&M’s collaboration will feature collections for women, men and kids, and will be available on hm.com, as well as selected H&M stores, from January 28.

Chris Waldeck, executive vice president global brand president, Lee, said in a statement: “Lee is proud to be collaborating with H&M to continue our efforts to make better denim. Our brand was founded more than 130 years ago with innovation in mind, and today we are happy to be joining with H&M to advance denim into a more sustainable future.”

For the women’s collection, wide and loose jeans have a 90s throwback feel, while Lee’s classic Rider jacket is recut with an oversized cocoon shape. Denim corsets add a feminine edge, with dungarees and overshirts bringing the functional workwear vibe, alongside Texloop RCOT recycled cotton jersey pieces.

Lee denim to launch women’s, men’s and kids collections with H&M

For the men’s collection, workwear jackets are a wardrobe essential, alongside relaxed fit five-pocket jeans cut from 100 percent recycled cotton, and relaxed carpenter jeans made with water-saving dyes and 100 percent Tencel Lyocell cellulosic sewing threads. There are also workwear dungarees, denim bucket hats and tote bags, and heavyweight jersey pieces.

Jon Loman, designer at H&M, added: “We just loved working with Lee to push for change. A change for more sustainable and circular denim garments. We looked at every detail and challenged each other in a positive way. It’s also amazing to work with Lee’s iconic designs and give them a bit of our flavour, for H&M denim lovers around the world.”

For the Lee x H&M collection for kids, there is a 80s and 90s throwback feel with relaxed cut jeans, as well as a workwear influence in dungarees, dungaree dresses and jeans with cargo pockets. There’s also a kids take Lee’s classic Rider jacket, cut with a slightly cocooning shape, while jersey pieces play with the heritage of Lee’s logo with relaxed T-shirts and hoodies with pops of purple and cobalt blue. Completing the range are knit beanies and a mini sports bag.

Sofia Löfstedt, head of kidswear design at H&M, said: “We’ve loved collaborating with Lee on this next generation denim collection for kids. It’s so exciting that every single material is more sustainable, from the fabric to the prints, washes and trims. It’s been so much fun to take Lee’s iconic designs and create this kids collection full of springtime positivity and optimism.”

In addition, H&M has also confirmed that it will also share Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data on hm.com indicating the water, C02 and energy impact of each denim garment from raw materials to end of use.

Lee x H&M collections launch on January 28. Prices range from 9.99 to 39.99 pounds (12.99 to 59.99 US dollars) for adults.

Images: courtesy of H&M, Lee x H&M Kids photographed by Frida Marklund