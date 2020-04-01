H&M launches ‘To All The Boys’ collection with Netflix for spring collection

H&M is teaming up with Netflix for its latest collaboration. The fast-fashion brand is targeting the Gen-Z demographic with a new collection—as well as an Instagram filter—inspired by the Netflix teen movie franchise To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Since the streaming company released the first installment of the series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Beforeit has since launched its sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and has plans for its third film To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean. According to an announcement from the brand, the series’ styling and inclusive representation created an ideal concept for its Spring collection, which is inspired by the lead character, Lara Jean.

“All over the world, fans connected deeply with the character of Lara Jean, her romantic outlook and sense of style,” said H&M’s head of design divided Emily Björkeheim in a statement. “This new spring collection is our celebration of the rom-coms, channeling the fashion, charm and inclusive message of the two films. We hope fans are swept off their feet by the standout pieces with puff shoulders and motif t-shirts.”

The six-piece collection—which ranges from 6.99 GBP to 14.99 GBP—includes slogan tees, crop tops, a pink puff shoulder dress with an empire waist, and floral prints among other items. Fans can immerse themselves further into the To All The Boys world by engaging with the retailer through Instagram, which will allow them to step inside Lara Jean’s room with an Instagram filter for a 360-degree virtual experience to see close up details from the films.

The collection will be available in the U.S. on April 2 at H&M’s online store.

Images: H&M