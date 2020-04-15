H&M offers customers new ways to help COVID-19 relief

Consumers can help COVID-19 relief efforts by shopping from H&M. The retailer has partnered with Givz to institute a strategy that donates 10 dollars for every 60 spent on its U.S. e-commerce site, until it reaches a total of 150 thousand dollars.

Customers will be able to choose which organizations their donations go towards, with options including the CDC Foundation, Direct Relief, Meals on Wheels and GLAM4GOOD.

"H&M cares about the health and wellbeing of not only its customers and colleagues, but the community at large, especially those affected by the current pandemic," the company wrote in a press release.

The retailer is also donating two million dollars worth of products such as bedding, sheets, children's and adult clothes to the Children's Defense Fund, GLAM4GOOD, Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The company's philanthropic arm, the H&M Foundation, previously donated 500 thousand dollars to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.