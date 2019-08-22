H&M USA introduces an employee ambassador program

H&M today announced the launch of H&M Insiders, a new U.S. employee ambassador program. This new initiative will work alongside the H&M League, the company's partnership of external influencers-turned-brand ambassadors.

Fifteen employees from the brand's stores or offices across the country will be chosen to join a yearlong partnership with H&M Insiders. These employees will be chosen based on their social media content, personality, location, brand values and style.

H&M intends for its employee ambassadors to represent its diverse mix of nearly 16,000 employees in the U.S. The company said in a press release that the internal ambassador program is stays "true to the company value 'we believe in people.'"