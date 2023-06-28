Hai unveils debut bridal collection

London-based womenswear label Hai is launching its first-ever bridal collection in July. Inspiration for the collection came as Hai founder and creative director Tessa Vermeulen was designing her wedding dress, as well as how fans of the brand utilised its ready-to-wear collections for their own big days.

The debut line consists of 9 pieces, which have been inspired by the outfits Vermeulen will wear for her nuptials this summer. They include the silky Mia with an oversized bow at the back and the sheer lace Lena dress, as well as the Isabella gown with ruffles upon ruffles.

Credits: Hai by Gwen Trannoy; Hai’s debut bridal collection

In addition, the brand’s staple Leonard trousers are featured as a suit alongside the Flora tailored jacket, and there is the Celeste dress reminiscent of a traditional wedding cake. Completing the collection is Hai’s take on the traditional veil and corsage-adorned lace gloves.

Commenting on the launch, Vermeulen said in a statement: “Creating our first bridal collection has felt like such a natural extension for the brand. I always love seeing brides tag us in their wedding photos - it’s such a lovely feeling knowing they’ve chosen to wear Hai for one of the most important days of their life.

“We’ve loved experimenting with different shapes and styles, and really exploring what makes this collection unique to us - somewhere between elegant and playful.”

The Hai bridal collection launches on the brand’s website on July 6. Prices start from 280 pounds, and all pieces are made-to-order at its atelier in London.

