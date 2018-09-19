Happy Socks and Stutterheim create Dream Raincoat

Happy Socks has found their first venture into ready-to-wear with Swedish lifestyle brand Stutterheim to create a gender-neutral "Dream Raincoat" as part of their fall/winter 2018 collection. The new collaboration combines Sttutherheim's iconic raincoat model with Happy Socks signature Big Dot design.

The two very contrasting brands managed to find a perfect middle ground with each other. Stutterheim is known for bleek melancholy and bold soul-searching as inspiration, with their handcrafted creations characterized by simplicity, functionality and timeless design. Like Happy Socks, Stutterheim uses traditionally overlooked pieces of everyday wear to create design items of the highest-quality.

The raincoat’s subtle construction has been designed with Happy Socks’ original big colorful dots, using Stutterheim’s unique heat-welding technique. The result is a distinctive raincoat, fittingly named the Dream Raincoat, made to tackle unpredictable weather with a smile.

A true original, the raincoat style is based on the coat Alexander Stutterheim’s grandfather used to wear. Handmade in rubberized cotton, the model comes unlined with double welded seams, snap closures and cotton drawstrings. After having undergone severe testing in extreme conditions both at sea and in the city, each coat is individually quality-controlled by skilled seamstresses. The unisex style offers a straight fit.

The Happy Socks x Stutterheim raincoat will be priced at 350 US dollars and offered in sizes XS, S, M, and L. The raincoats are available as of September 18 in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores and online at HappySocks.com.

photos: courtesy of Factory PR