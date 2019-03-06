Happy Socks collaborates with The Rolling Stones

Happy Socks, the colorful Swedish sock and underwear brand, has joined forces with The Rolling Stones for a limited-edition collection launching for spring/summer 2019. The collection was inspired by The Rolling Stones iconic "lick" logo, and is blended together with Happy Socks' trademark vibrant colour palette.

The Rolling Stones is one of the most globally well known rock bands, with a following that began in 1962 and continues until today. The band has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their place in music history. The collaboration is considered a tribute to those who dare to "live out loud."

“It’s great to work with such a legendary band and its famous visuals,” said Viktor Tell, Happy Socks founder and creative director, in a statement. “Every time I’ve seen that iconic logo I’ve wished that someone would unleash its colorful potential. And now we finally have. Makes us feel like Sock n’ Roll Stars."

The collection features six unique pairs of soft combed cotton socks, available as single or as part of collectible gift boxes in packs of three or six. To make sure the new generation of fans can also rock their socks, four pairs of kids cotton socks and one collectible gift box for kids can be found in the collection.

The launch coincides with the band’s U.S. leg of their No Filter tour, which kicks off in Miami on April 20. The collection is available now in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at HappySocks.com, and at selected retailers.

Happy Socks has been working on growing their business and even expanding their brick-and-mortar presence at a time when many believe brick-and-mortar is dying. Their brick-and-mortar store in New York's Soho neighborhood is considered one of the crown jewels of their business.

Photos courtesy of Factory PR