Harri and Masha Popova among second cohort in Studio Smithfield residency programme

Six new designers are set to become the second cohort of The Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield, due to begin January 2026. Spanning 18 months, the initiative, backed by the Mayor of London, Projekt and the Paul Smith Foundation, will provide the chosen participants with a free studio space, mentoring by industry leaders and business planning training.

For this latest cohort, Harri, Joyce Bao, Renata Brenha, Petra Fagerstrom, Masha Popova and Eden Tan have been selected from over 100 applications and four shortlisting rounds. They were chosen for “their idiosyncratic perspective, design aesthetic, vision and intent for the programme", a press release stated.

In a statement, deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, Justine Simons, who also served as a juror for the residency, said the programme has "proved game changing” for the first cohort of designers and expressed excitement to see how the second group flourishes.

Simons continued: “Fashion is hugely important to London, for our reputation as a creative capital and as a big economic generator. Cultivating the talent of the future is central to our continued success, which is why this partnership is so vital, as we build a better London for everyone.”

The Fashion Residency initially launched in 2024, with Yaku, Paoline Russo and Laura Pitharas among the inaugural participants. According to the organisation, this cohort went on to build their own e-commerce, secure stockists, employ staff or establish trademark agreements, among other efforts, reflecting the success of the initiative.