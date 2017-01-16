Hedi Slimane reveals next creative project

Hedi Slimane has kept a low profile since exiting Saint Laurent and the Kering group last March.

After a series of legal battles, non-disclosure agreements and non-compete contracts Slimane offered a rare interview to the New York Times about his next role, as a photographer.

While Slimane has always photographed his own campaigns for the house of Saint Laurent and kept his personal Rock Diary, he never embraced the field full time without other creative commitments.

Last week Slimane's images of a series of portfolios of emerging musicians he photographed for V Magazine were published.

"I am deeply attached to the characters I depict

Slimane told the New York Times: "I started at 11 with black-and-white photography. It has always been a natural and defining part of my life, a personal, intimate process. I am deeply attached to each of the characters I depict, and to my photography archive.

"I am equally fond of fashion, however it is a different process, more analytic, drawn by the semiotic of fashion and individuality, the sense of personal style rather than fashion (design) standards," Slimane stated.

Slimane didn't rule out a return to fashion, although he confirmed he would not create a brand under his own name. "Naturally, photography will always be there, however I never intended to stop designing. I never said I will stop designing in the future."

Slimane held the position of creative director menswear for Dior Homme from 2000 to 2007 where he introduced the rock-inspired, ostentatiously narrow silhouette that ultimately defined the look of the ‘00s. From 2012 to 2016, he was the creative director for Yves Saint Laurent.

His tenure at Saint Laurent was nothing if not controversial. The polarised reactions to his shows, the literal 90s grunge looks and the re-branding of the historic house all received divided opinion from the fashion industry.

To many, Slimane was a genius when it came to design. Certainly his sell-out collections and success at retail would attest to his commercial acumen. Let's see if his successor, Anthony Vaccerello, will have a similar impact.

Photo credit: Saint Laurent packing; Hedi Slimane self portrait