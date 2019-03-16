Heritage brand Moynat aligns with Orient Express documentary

French luxury house Moynat, purveyors of fine travel and leather goods, is aligned with a new documentary about the Orient Express.

Produced by Arte France and BBC France, the documentary depicts the revolutionary art of travel when the first train journey took place in 1883, from Paris to Constantinople, what is now known as Istanbul.

The Orient Express was a symbol of luxury, pleasure and adventure and ran for nearly a century until 1977 when air travel diminished demand for long distance train journeys.

Moynat is one of France's foremost heritage luxury brands founded in 1849, and has a rich travel history. The company is currently controlled by LVMH, who bought a majority share in March 2011.

Moynat began as a trunk maker for French elites and the affluent who could afford to travel. The company previously partnered with the Orient Express for a beauty collaboration. A limited-edition case was created to house a bottle of Guerlain perfume.

Moynat in the early 20th century was best known for its lightweight, waterproof trunks for automobiles. Moynat is one of the last remaining French artisan maisons, like Goyard, which also specialises in luxury leather accessories, including bags and travel trunks.

Photo credit: Trunk courtesy of Moynat, Orient Express documentary still