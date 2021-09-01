Hermès to launch nail polish

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and in Hermès goals for increased revenue. After the successful launch of their lipstick and blush, Hermès is adding to their portfolio of beauty products with a 24-shade nail-care line.

Each of the 24 shades contains biosourced pigments and is high quality enough for just one coat. The colors were developed by Hermès’ in-house team of colorists of leather and silks.

The collection will officially launch on October 15. Common Thread Co. has the growth in the beauty industry clocked at an annual compounded growth rate of 4.75 percent worldwide, with a projection of the global beauty industry reaching 716 billion dollars by 2025. After years of leather goods and accessories being their focus, Hermès is slowly building their position as a beauty industry player.