Hermès, Vetements execs to speak at Condé Nast luxury conference

Condé Nast has announced the first roster of industry figures to speak at its upcoming sixth annual Condé Nast Luxury Conference in April.

Taking place in Vienna on April 29 and April 30, 2020, the conference will be opened by Natalia Vodianova and hosted by Suzy Menkes, editor for Vogue International. A range of luxury business leaders, thinkers and entrepreneurs will discuss the power of luxury with Menkes.

Speakers currently announced include designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, Hermès creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, Vivienne Westwood creative director Andreas Kronthaler, Vetements Group CEO Guram Gvasalia, Chloé president Geoffroy de La Bourdonnaye and Chloécreative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

As the conference will take place 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it will follow the theme “Gateways to Luxury” and explore economic development in the Central and Eastern European region.

“The year 2020 marks 30 years of extraordinary social and economic change, after the fall of the Berlin wall," Menkes said in a statement. "I am proud to bring the Condé Nast Luxury Conference to Vienna, the heartland of Central and Eastern Europe where eight countries surround Austria’s borders. The area is a rich source of creativity and artistry, and a dynamic consumer hub, all of which represents powerful opportunities for the global luxury industry,” says Suzy Menkes.