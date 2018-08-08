Heron Preston launches collection in collaboration with NASA

Streetwear designer Heron Preston, who rose to fame thanks to a clothing line inspired by the uniforms of New York City’s Department of Sanitation, has surprised the fashion world once more. Preston has collaborated with NASA for a capsule collection to celebrate the organization’s 60th anniversary. The line includes 31 pieces featuring “the worm”, the iconic NASA logo used from 1976 to 1992. Many of the items resemble the pressure suits worn by astronauts on duty.

To promote the collection, Preston released a short film titled “Above the Clouds”. Shot in the course of six months with the help of film producer David Laven, the movie documents the creative process behind the collection and ends with the designer launching a mannequin wearing one of his pieces into the Earth’s stratosphere. “It all started with a text to Laven, saying that I wanted to shoot a video of my collection in a zero gravity plane. We eventually decided to take it higher”, said Preston on Instagram.

The pieces are available on Preston’s website. Prices range between 266 US dollars (205 pounds) and 1548 US dollars (1195 pounds). Some items are already sold out.

Photos: courtesy of Heron Preston/NASA, Heron Preston website