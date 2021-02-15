Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Herschel Supply launches bag collection made from 100 percent recycled materials
FASHION

Herschel Supply launches bag collection made from 100 percent recycled materials

Huw Hughes
|

Canadian backpack and accessory brand Herschel Supply has launched its spring 2021 eco collection made from 100 percent recycled materials.

The collection includes a range of the brand’s classic styles, including its Classic XL backpack, Heritage backpack, and Nova Mid-Volume backpack, redesigned entirely from recycled components, from their fabric and linings to their labels, straps and zips.

Each bag is made from between 11 and 22 post-use water bottles that have been collected, cleaned, melted, spun, woven into fabric, and sewn into bags.

Photo credit: Herschel Supply
bag Herschel Supply
 

Related Products

 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ