Herschel Supply launches bag collection made from 100 percent recycled materials

Canadian backpack and accessory brand Herschel Supply has launched its spring 2021 eco collection made from 100 percent recycled materials.

The collection includes a range of the brand’s classic styles, including its Classic XL backpack, Heritage backpack, and Nova Mid-Volume backpack, redesigned entirely from recycled components, from their fabric and linings to their labels, straps and zips.

Each bag is made from between 11 and 22 post-use water bottles that have been collected, cleaned, melted, spun, woven into fabric, and sewn into bags.