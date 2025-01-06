HEYANNO AW25: Introducing NEO_REBEL

The era of silent luxury gently recedes, making room for a new kind of rebellion. A rebel by definition. The one that rises in opposition. A rebel by heart, a restless beat echoing deep inside.

In this new realm, the NEO_REBEL seeks more than a fleeting trend. She wants authenticity, and she follows her inner voice rather than someone else’s script. Free from borrowed ideals and any need to settle, she challenges expectations with her own vision.

A nod to the past, an eye on the future

Crafted from fabrics that pay homage to history, yet cut into silhouettes that embrace tomorrow, each piece balances nostalgia with fresh energy. The classics remain at the collection’s core, radiating soft power that can be styled in either a timeless or truly rebellious way.

AW25 Credits: Heyanno

NEO Rebel is built for those who look forward yet keep a piece of yesterday tucked gently at their side. She breaks patterns, reshapes her perspectives, and crafts her own path through timeless design. Moving forward, embracing nostalgia as fuel, igniting her personal evolution.

Dressing to define, not to replicate

Individuality is the NEO_REBEL’s badge of honor. Each garment invites self-expression, encouraging wearers to stand apart rather than blend in and to treat each item as their own personal VIP wardrobe member.

The first drop of NEO_REBEL collection will be available at their retailers and on the HEYANNO webshop from August 2025.

Heyanno AW25 at Scoop International

Heyanno will be presenting their AW25 collection at SCOOP International from 9 - 11 February.