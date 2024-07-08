Heyanno SS25: An ode to freedom

For SS25, Heyanno by MOS MOSH celebrates the essence of liberation, blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair. 'The Freedom Collection' pays homage to the free-spirited, playful vibe inspired by the wind-in-the-hair bohemian women of the 1970s – an era synonymous with exuberant expression and bold individuality.

A timeless muse

Curated for the woman who embodies timeless style and soulful adventure, The Freedom Collection speaks to those who embrace freedom and defy mainstream fashion's boundaries. Each piece is thoughtfully curated, reflecting daily moods and serving as a mood booster for the wearer. The muse's wardrobe is a testament to her boundless spirit, where the breeze guides and the horizon inspires.

Heyanno by MOS MOSH SS25 Credits: Heyanno by MOS MOSH

Luxurious fabrics and vibrant designs

Heyanno seamlessly integrates luxurious fabrics such as silk and soft, draped materials throughout the collection, ensuring comfort without sacrificing chicness. From light, breezy blouses adorned with intricate patterns to edgy blazers, SS25 offers a diverse array of versatile and sophisticated designs.

Heyanno by MOS MOSH SS25 Credits: Heyanno by MOS MOSH

Relaxed jeans and draped trousers range from comfortable, stylish everyday wear to contemporary, deconstructed designs that exude a distinctive allure. Vibrant dresses infuse the collection with lively spirit, while playful vests add a touch of fun and personality. Cozy knits are perfect for cooler spring days, and durable shorts ensure practicality for everyday wear.

Heyanno by MOS MOSH SS25 Credits: Heyanno by MOS MOSH

A long-lasting staple

Heyanno's commitment to quality shines through every garment, designed to endure beyond seasons. The collection celebrates life's journey, reflecting boundless spirit and the pursuit of deeper meaning. Crafted with care, each piece becomes a timeless staple in the wardrobe.

Heyanno by MOS MOSH SS25 Credits: Heyanno by MOS MOSH

The first drop of The Freedom Collection will be available in stores and online at MOS MOSH's website starting January 2025. For sales inquiries in the United Kingdom, Heyanno is represented by Country Manager UK Cynthia Parise.

Country Manager UK Cynthia Parise

cp@mosmosh.com

+44 7730072600