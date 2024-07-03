Highlighted brands menswear: Spring Summer 2025

This page is a work in progress. As more SS25 collections come in, it will be updated. The SS25 highlighted menswear is part of the SS25 special.

Spring Summer 2025

The SS25 season unveils an exciting array of collections embodying the latest trends and innovations in the fashion world, both on the high-street and high-end levels. This season celebrates blends of vintage aesthetics and innovation, emphasising sustainable practices and high-quality pieces. Expect to see garments and collections that combine comfort with a stylish twist; these SS25 collections are the highlights of the Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear season.

Kings of Indigo

Credits: Kings of Indigo

This SS25 season, Kings of Indigo dedicates the collection to the fusion of denim legacy, craftsmanship and innovation.

Kings of Indigo positions itself as a pioneer in this ever-changing sustainable fashion world, innovating with materials and sustainable production methods, constantly exploring how to reduce the impact on the planet and people; using its Five Pillars of Sustainability as cornerstones.

Check out the SS25 collection here .







QASIMI

QASIMI SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The SS25 collection interplays the brand’s visual identity and long standing relationship with the arts with Olujimi’s works, drawing inspiration from the artist’s impactful ‘When Monuments Fall’ series, which explores the recontextualisation of monuments, their societal roles, and the dynamics of power they represent.

Qasimi is known for creating sophisticated, modest clothing with a viewpoint that honours its multicultural beginnings.

Learn more about the SS25 collection here .







Dstrezzed

Credits: Dstrezzed

Dstrezzed has crafted menswear for contemporary gentlemen, believing that quality, comfortable clothing enhances life's pleasures. Thriving on brotherhood, Dstrezzed sees life as an adventure to be fully embraced. This community values boldness, rebellion, and authenticity. Paying homage to one of Southern Europe’s most beautiful yet underrated countries, the SS25 collection portrays the influence of Greece through its colour palette, fabrics, and designs.

Discover the SS25 collection here .







Paul Smith

Paul Smith SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Paul Smith returned to Pitti Uomo this year with his SS25 collection, transporting the fashion crowd to the bohemian haunts of 1960s Soho.

Paul Smith is Britain’s foremost designer. He is renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity.

Read about the SS25 collection here .







ZEGNA

ZEGNA SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ZEGNA SS25 collection. The artistic director, Alessandro Sartori, created a collection that highlights the distinctive qualities of Oasi Lino, our summertime fabric of choice.

ZEGNA has developed into the top luxury menswear brands in the world. It is recognized for its Italian workmanship, knowledge of materials, and innovative approach to designing in balance with the environment.

Watch the SS25 show here .







Napapijri

SS25 collection: New Perspectives Credits: NAPAPIJRI

In Spring/Summer 25, Napapijri looks at the power of tech and innovation with a progressive collection inspired by the brand’s heritage and codes in new, creative ways.

An Italian brand, with a sort of Finnish name and a Norwegian flag as its logo ... From the very beginning, Napapijri thrived on 'boundary-crossing' behavior: challenging labels, excellent boxes, continuing the unexpected journey to nature and creativity.

Check out the SS25 collection here .







BARTS

SS25 collection Credits: BARTS

For the new S25 collection, BARTS travels to summery Australia, the land of the vast outback, tropical beaches and unique flora and fauna. With the overarching theme of ‘Back to the Roots’, BARTS creates a collection inspired by the natural beauty, local cultures and summery colours that can only be found Down Under.

For 30 years, BARTS has been the go-to accessories brand for the European market. Every season, a unique collection of fashion accessories is created from its headquarters in Amsterdam's Houthavens.

Check out the SS25 menswear collection here .







Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wales Bonner’s intellectual and identity-driven approach was this SS25 season infused with a gentle summer shower, resulting in a collection inspired by “the vibrations of a seaside town.”

Wales Bonner was started by Grace Wales Bonner in 2014 after she graduated from Central Saint Martins. It is based on a variety of viewpoints and extensive cultural research and offers a unique definition of cultural luxury that blends Afro-Atlantic energy with European legacy.

See the SS25 collection here .







Stone Island

Credits: Stone Island

Journey into the landscape of salt flats with Stone Island’s SS25 collection. Starting from the city, a season-long exploration. Terrain and environment inspired fabrics and treatments, including many new developments where functionality is crucial; modularity creates a multi-faceted wardrobe.

Stone Island pieces are the result of a fusion of rationality and fabric analysis, as well as experimentation and usability.

Check out the SS25 collection here .







Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries Van Noten unveiled his final collection for SS25, marking his departure from the fashion industry. The collection is based on the vibrant, cutting-edge design codes that he has been showcasing since the beginning of his career.

Watch the SS25 show here .





