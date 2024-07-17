Highlighted brands womenswear: Spring Summer 2025

This page is a work in progress. As more SS25 collections come in, it will be updated. And is part of the Spring / Summer 2025 special

As the Spring/Summer 2025 season is upon us, FashionUnited puts the spotlight on the innovative and conscious designs of womenswear brands, setting new standards in fashion. Leading the charge are purpose-driven, circular fashion brands focused on vibrant energy and unique touches. Celebrating craftsmanship and femininity, the latest womenswear brands encapsulate elegance and boldness.

Avenir

Berlin-based Avenir is a purpose-driven, circular fashion brand, and was founded with the unwavering goal of promoting conscious design and production. As the ecological and social implications of their work are their primary concern, Avenir is committed to building with pre-existing materials under ethical working circumstances.

Read more about the SS25 Ready-to-wear collection here.







Fabienne Chapot

For the Spring Summer 2025 collection, Fabienne Chapot escapes to its vibrant and bustling summer market. A lively melting pot of colour, culture and community, this is where the spirit of the season comes alive.

Fabienne Chapotś approach is centred around bold colours and whimsical touches. Every season starts in their Amsterdam headquarters with hand-drawn pattern sketches and inspiration from vintage fabrics and prints. Every one of their items is completed with custom embroidery or distinctive decorations.

Discover the new SS25 collection here.







Kings of Indigo

Kings of Indigo positions itself as a pioneer in this ever-changing sustainable fashion world, innovating with materials and sustainable production methods, constantly exploring how to reduce the impact on the planet and people; using its Five Pillars of Sustainability as cornerstones.

This SS25 season, Kings of Indigo dedicates the collection to the fusion of denim legacy, craftsmanship and innovation.

Discover the new SS25 collection here.







FILIPPA K

Associated with tailoring, Filippa K brought out the special tweak for flattering proportions and chic work wear in the SS25 Ready-to Wear collection.

Read more about Filippa K on the brandpage.







Creenstone

Understanding what women desire and what makes them look and feel exceptional, Creenstone is thrilled to present a collection that truly encapsulates their essence this summer. This latest collection features distinctive coats that harmoniously blend femininity, elegance, and their signature features.

Creenstone is an outerwear brand that makes the ordinary extraordinary by carefully creating everyday boldness. With 25 years of experience, Creenstone masters the craft of outerwear.

Discover the SS25 collection here.







3x1 NYC

Italian denim brand 3x1 NYC presents their latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection, once again placing a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and innovation. The collection offers a brilliant blend of timeless elegance and modern trends, focusing on all your favorite closet staples in denim.

3 X 1 Nyc is represented by Fashion Club 70, ready for your SS25 needs. Find out more about Fashion Club 70 here.







YAYA

YAYA's Spring/Summer 2025 collection starting in February combines trendy and daring elements with denims, boxy shapes, and constructed items, maintaining a feminine touch through refined olive-green and dusty pink tones. The collection balances newness with familiar sand and blue hues. In March, the Spring/Summer collection transitions to summer with comfortable, layered silhouettes, classic patterns, and detailed accents in moonstone yellow, bistre brown, and beige.

Founded in 1992, YAYA started as a small fashion brand that later transformed into what it is now: a Dutch lifestyle brand for women with refined taste, who like to strike the perfect balance between stylish and casual.

Discover the SS25 collection here.






